World's 6th Richest Man Gets Pulled Over For Speeding On His Own Island: Report

The officer issued Mr Ellison a citation.(File photo)

World's sixth richest man, Larry Ellison was pulled over by a traffic cop on the Hawaiian island that he owns for speeding and jumping a stop sign. A bodycam footage released this week shows Oracle Corporation's co-founder who owns 98 per cent of the island Lanai couldn't get away with speeding.

The billionaire tech mogul admitted to breaking the law after he was pulled over by a traffic cop while he was driving his orange Corvette near Manele Road last October.

According to footage obtained by the news site Hawaii News Now, the officer is heard telling Mr Ellison, "The reason I stopped you is you ran through the stop sign and you were kind of speeding there."

"If I was, I'm sorry," responded Mr Ellison. Mr Ellison took 98% of the Lanai's properties for $300 million more than a decade ago, according to New York Post.

Further, the officer asked Mr Ellison, "Any reason why in particular?" He replied, "I was trying to get home for dinner with my kids but there's no excuse. There's no good excuse."

The officer asked for his driver's license, "Okay, cool. Can I see your driver's license, registration, and insurance, please?"

Mr Ellison tried looking for the paper and then told the officer that he did not have the license on him.

The officer then issued Mr Ellison a citation.

According to Forbes, Larry Ellison has a net worth of $108.3 billion.