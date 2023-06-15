World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: History And Signifance Of This Day

Elder abuse is a problem that exists in both developing and developed countries

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed on June 15, every year. This day was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to raise awareness about the abuse experienced by older adults.

According to the UN, elder abuse can be defined as "a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person". It is a global social issue which affects the Health and Human Rights of millions of older persons around the world, and an issue which deserves the attention of the international community.

This year, the commemoration will provide an update on the implementation of the priorities.

History of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed every year on June 15, was started by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) in 2006. In 2011, the United Nations adopted it as a designated day for the prevention of abuse of older people.

Until recently, older people would scarcely be vocal about abuse by family members including children because of fear and taboo.

Significance of this day

Elder abuse is a problem that exists in both developing and developed countries yet is typically underreported globally. Prevalence rates or estimates exist only in selected developed countries - ranging from 1 per cent to 10 per cent. Although the extent of elder mistreatment is unknown, its social and moral significance is obvious. As such, it demands a global multifaceted response, one which focuses on protecting the rights of older persons.

The theme for 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age - Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses." The theme underscores the intersection of gender-based violence and elder abuse, specifically focusing on the experiences of older individuals.

The abuse of older people in society is preventable and each one of us has to be aware of the signs. Cuts and bruises, malnourishment, poor hygiene, confusion and anxiety and reclusiveness are some of the prominent signs, says a UN study. There have been cases of institutional neglect and abuse in homes for the elderly also. If we notice any of these signs it can be reported to organisations like The Helpage India.

