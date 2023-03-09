Woman Shows Off Her Insane Collection Of Crocs, Internet Divided

Rayann posing with her Crocs collection in an Instagram video.

A woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her entire collection of Crocs. Rayann from Canada has 159 pairs of Crocs and 700 Jibbitz, the charms that can be added into the holes in the sandals as a form of customisation, according to her profile. Though she keeps sharing videos and photos of her obsession with Crocs on Instagram and other social media platforms, the latest video appeared on TikTok. Pedestrian TV said that the woman, who goes by the handle 'Croc Queen', shared a video of the entire room she has dedicated to her collection.

Her follower count is limited on Instagram (2,587) but on TikTok, Rayann has built up a huge following of more than 23 million users, as per the outlet.

"How many pairs of Crocs do you need to be happy? I don't know. How many pairs are there?" the woman said in the latest TikTok video adding that her collection can no longer fit on one wall and one photo frame.

In another video, she shows the collection with a text super that says "when you don't need another pair of Crocs but the Croc workers have children to feed and bills to pay too".

Her videos have divided the internet. While some users have appreciated her collection and said they dream about growing theirs to Rayann's heights one day, others were confused why she has so many pairs and how she ever finds time to wear them all.

"Awesome collection. I'm a Crochead too - my collection is 127 pairs of Crocs I be wearing Crocs since 09," one user commented, as per Pedestrian TV. "I love seeing people's collections of literally anything it makes me happy," added another.

Others pointed out how expensive the Crocs are.

"$75 for a pair of Crocs??? What is going on?" another said. "Okay but like why?" said another.