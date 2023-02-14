Woman Accused Of Biting Attendant On New Zealand-Australia Flight

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

An elderly woman is accused of biting a flight attendant during a flight from New Zealand to Gold Coast, as per a report in News.au.com. The 78-year-old will now appear in court on charges that on January 29, she bit the flight attendant after hitting another passenger in the face during a fight. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

During the busy holiday season, a police operation targeting criminal behaviour in Australia's major airports resulted in the woman's arrest. The woman was one of 49 travellers who were charged as a result of the Australian Federal Police's (AFP) investigation from December 20 to January 29. Operation Sleigh was launched with the goal of eradicating offensive, disruptive, and illegal behaviour both in the air and on the ground, as per the outlet.

In a similar incident, on January 10, a 47-year-old man forced a flight to return from New Zealand to Sydney. The man allegedly verbally abused both other passengers and airline employees while drunk from duty-free liquor, as per News.com.au.

It is reported that 49 people were accused by the police of 69 charges, including assault, drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon. Another 24 people received infringement notices for being intoxicated, acting offensively or unruly, causing a commotion and not obeying instructions of the airline personnel, the outlet added.

As a part of the same operation, it was noted that a 42-year-old woman refused to get off an airplane given how intoxicated she was before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport in Australia. The police officers tried to convince her to get off the flight to Melbourne, but she refused, hence they arrested her later.