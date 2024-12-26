Why Salman Rushdie Is Trending And The Controversy Behind The 36-Year Ban Of <i>The Satanic Verses</i>

The famous British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie, who is well-known for both his popularity as well as controversy, is once again in the news. This time, it's not because of a personal remark, any fatal attack, or his relationships; rather, it's because his immensely controversial book, The Satanic Verses, is returning to India after a 36-year ban. The book's return to the Indian market has generated a lot of interest online and reignited debates.

The book, priced at Rs 1,999, is only available at Bahrisons Booksellers stores across Delhi-NCR. From everyday readers to prominent publishers and authors, many have taken to the internet to discuss the book.

But still many other bookstores do not plan to import the book and many Islamic scholars have voiced their opposition and said that the "ban should continue".

Maulana Yasood Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), urged the government to "continue the ban".

He said there should have been dialogue with people demanding a ban before allowing the sale of the book.

Maulana Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor for the Uttar Pradesh unit of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (AM), expressed concern over the book's reappearance in India.

"If freedom of expression hurts someone's sentiments, it is a legal offence. 'The Satanic Verses' is a blasphemous book. Selling such a controversial book under the pretext of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any form. It goes against the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

What Led to the 36-Year Ban of 'The Satanic Verses' and the Controversy Surrounding It?

In India this book was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1988 for its controversial content. According to Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, "This book insults Islam, Prophet Muhammad, and several Islamic figures. Its content is so offensive that it cannot be repeated. Allowing this book in the market will disturb the nation's atmosphere. No Muslim can tolerate seeing this hateful book on any bookshop shelf".

The book ran into trouble shortly after its publication, eventually leading to Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling on Muslims to kill Rushdie and his publishers. Rushdie spent nearly 10 years in hiding in the UK and the US.

In July 1991, the novelist's Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, was killed in his office.

On August 12, 2022, Lebanese-American Hadi Matar stabbed Rushdie on stage at a lecture, leaving him blind in one eye.



