Watch: Whale Breaches Right Onto Boat, Throws People Into Ocean

A shocking video captured a whale breaching in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, overturning a boat as it landed on the vessel. The footage from a nearby boat showed at least two people on board.

Colin, 16, and Wyatt Yager, 19, from Maine, were fishing on another boat in the harbour when the whale breached. After capturing the moment on video, WMTW-TV reported that they quickly rushed to help the distressed boaters.

On Monday, a humpback whale was spotted making its way down the Piscataqua River between the border of New Hampshire and Maine. It leaped out of the water and landed on a center console boat that was home to two fishermen who ended up in the ocean after the vessel tipped over.… pic.twitter.com/jhVSTE7DQP — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) July 23, 2024

The brothers told the station that one of the men jumped from the boat while the other, unable to do so, quickly swam to the surface.

According to local reports, neither man was injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that neither boater was hurt, and the whale also appeared to be unharmed, WBTS-TV reported.

Whales are common in New Hampshire waters, especially between June and August, and a whale-possibly the same one that breached over the boat-had been seen in the same area before the incident.

