Watch: US Man Tries To Kidnap Barista With Zip Tie At Drive-Through, Arrested Later

The barista was working alone when the incident took place.

A man was arrested in the United States in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a barista, which was caught on video, according to a report in CBS News.

The Auburn Police Department posted the video on Twitter. As seen in the clip, an employee of the coffee shop is seen handing the suspect what appears to be some cash. The man then grabs her arm and tries to drag her out the window while holding a "looped ziptie device," according to police. Before the man reaches his arm out again and drives away, the woman pulls her arm back and closes the window.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

According to the outlet, Auburn police released surveillance video taken shortly after 5 am on Monday. The man was seen in a Chevrolet Silverado. The unidentified man has a "unique tattoo" on his forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," according to police.

According to the outlet, the suspect, was arrested after "overwhelming community support," the police said. "The Auburn Police Department identified the suspect in the January 16th Attempted Kidnapping case as Matthew Darnell. In his first appearance, the judge found probable cause for Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree and bail is currently set at $500,000," the authorities announced on Twitter.

As per a report in the Independent, the incident allegedly occurred at the Beankini Espresso Auburn, a drive-through coffee shop near Seattle where baristas wear bikinis as part of the establishment's theme.

Auburn police spokesperson Kolby Crossley spoke to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV. He said, "They are in vulnerable positions because they're usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it's dark outside." He continued, "But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off."