Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak And Bill Gates Answer Questions From AI

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates were interviewed by AI at Imperial College London.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media platforms and has become the latest viral craze. From passing medical and law exams to delivering speeches, AI has evolved so much that it even converses with users and offers solutions to their problems. Now, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have answered a few questions generated from AI.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates were at Imperial College London to meet with those behind Cleantech for the UK, a coalition aiming to open the door to a new generation of green technology start-ups. During their meeting, the two discussed UK's innovation, technology and artificial intelligence. They were even interviewed by AI, a video of which has been shared on YouTube by Downing Street.

"Rishi Sunak & Bill Gates answer questions from AI," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Separately, Bill Gates also shared the clip on Twitter, with the caption, "@RishiSunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it's bright."

The very first question AI asked Mr Sunak and Mr Gates was: "How do you think technology will impact the global economy and job market in the next 10 years?" To this, Mr Gates gave a brief answer. Citing labour shortage, health care and education, the philanthropist stated that the world needs to be more efficient.

"Hopefully, technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient," he said.

The next question the artificial intelligence asked the two was, "What's the most important piece of advice you've ever received and how has it influenced your career and approach to life?" The duo again shared their answers and spoke briefly about the advice they received from their friends and family.

"What's the one job you wish AI could do for you?" the bot asked the two. To this, while Mr Gates jokingly said he might use the system to make his notes a little more "clever", Mr Sunak hilariously said, "I think if AI could do Prime Minister's question time for me.. That would be great".

Meanwhile, according to a press note, Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met at Imperial College London to discuss the United Kingdom's innovation leadership in low-carbon technology and life sciences, and to attend the launch of Cleantech for UK, a coalition of leading cleantech entrepreneurs and investors committed to working together to supercharge the UK's green economy.