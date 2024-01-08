Watch: Reporter Loses 4-Carat Diamond On Golden Globes Red Carpet, Asks Celebs For Help

She was reporting live from the red carpet when she noticed that the stone was missing from her ring

A TV personality revealed she lost a 4-carat diamond on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday and asked her fellow celebrities to help her find it. According to the Independent, Keltie Knight, a correspondent for E! News, was reporting live from the red carpet outside the 81st annual Golden Globes when she noticed that the stone was missing from her ring. In an Instagram video, Ms Knight asked celebrities for help in finding the diamond while holding up her ring with the missing center stone.

''Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency. If you're a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E! 'cause it's gone…And it's real,'' she said in the video.

“MISSING DIAMOND @ #goldenglobes'' the post was captioned.

Watch the video here:



In her Instagram stories, she revealed that she lost the diamond while she was posing for photos on the red carpet. ''Clue #1: I had the diamond when I finished makeup because we cleaned it. When I did photos it was gone,” she wrote.

She also shared another Instagram story showing her crawling around looking for the diamond on the red carpet. ''Oh my heart hurts for you!'' one user wrote. Another commented, ''Oh my god!! Please say it's been found. My second-hand anxiety.''

Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' ruled the 81st Golden Globes which kickstarted the Hollywood award season for this year. Oppenheimer won 5 awards including Best Film (Drama), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Film Actor (Drama) for Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr took the Best Supporting Actor (Film) home.

Oppenheimer, which released last year, is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr played the role of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Emily Blunt featured as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, wife of Robert J Oppenheimer.

The Golden Globes returned this year under new ownership after some fraught years of criticism and boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that used to present the awards. The Globes are now owned by the production company that has produced and broadcast the show for decades.