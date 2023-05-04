Watch: Man Breaks World Record By Spinning Billiards Ball For 47.13 Seconds With Trick Shot

Bence Kovari puts pros to shame with a record-breaking trick shot.

A trick shot can set a world record even if a player isn't skilled enough to win tournaments. A billiards enthusiast from Hungary set a new world record by making a cue ball spin for 47.13 seconds.

According to Guinness World Records, a billiards enthusiast from Hungary set a new world record by making a cue ball spin for 47.13 seconds. Bence Kovari, 29, from Hungary, has broken the record for the longest duration to spin a billiard ball, achieving an incredible time of 47.13 seconds.

This challenge involves using a cue stick to strike a cue ball, which then hits a second billiard ball, causing the cue ball to spin. If the cue ball touches any of the table's cushions during the spin, the attempt is disqualified.

Watch the video here:

New record: Longest time to spin a billiard ball - 47.13 seconds by Bence Kővári (Hungary) 🎱 pic.twitter.com/u2artu15HO — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 3, 2023



The record book organisation said, "The previous record of 42.20 seconds was set in 2021 by the famed French trick shot artist Florian "VENOM" Kohler."

"A friend of mine showed me a video of a fabulous pool shot done by Florian. That friend was curious how long I could spin the ball, and we measured more than 30 seconds. This was the point when I decided to practise this kind of shot," Bence said.

"I deeply believe that this sport is not only for pubs, and there can be measurable results like this one," he added.