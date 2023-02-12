Watch: Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce During Live Valentine's Day Segment

Ms Banderas has been married to Andrew Sansone since 2009 and shares 3 children with him.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Thursday surprised her viewers after revealing during a live Valentine's Day segment that she is getting divorced. Ms Banderas, who has been married to her husband Andrew Sansone since 2009, shared her relationship status during an appearance on the news network's comedy show 'Gutfeld!'. She didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the occasion.

"F**k Valentine's Day," Ms Banderas said flatly, before adding, "It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn't get sh*t for Valentine's Day". Her comments then prompted Mr Gutfeld to question whether the news anchor meant she was "no longer married". At this point, she revealed that she and her husband are getting divorced.

"Well, I'm getting a divorce. I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time," Ms Banderas said while smiling. "Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order. That was breaking news right here on Gutfeld!" she added.

Watch the video below:

During the segment, Ms Banderas then urged both the live audience and her fellow panellists to clap, as she claimed that those who "know" her know that the announcement should be met with applause. "If you know me, you'll clap," she added.

Meanwhile, Ms Banderas' declaration came after she hinted on Twitter earlier in the day that she would be sharing a "little announcement" during the Valentine's Day segment of the show. "Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically)" she tweeted alongside a selfie.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

According to People magazine, Ms Banderas has been married to Andrew Sansone since 2009 and shares three children with him. She had previously also hinted that her relationship with Mr Sansone was over in December when she described him as her "soon-to-be-ex". The anchor made the comment on Twitter in response to a fan who had claimed Ms Banderas had left him in "stitches" with jokes she had made about Ms Sansone.