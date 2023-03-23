Watch: Football Player Scores Possible Record-Setting Goal From 110 Yards

After the goal, the commentator let out a loud "GOAL!"

Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored one of the most incredible goals during his Cobresal side's 3-1 win over Colo-Colo in Chile's top soccer league. The goalie kicked a goal from a distance of about 110 yards.

According to TNT Sports Chile, the goal was scored from a distance of 101 meters which, if ratified by Guinness World Records, would break the record for the longest-range goal in history.

Leandro Requena scored an unbelievable goal after his kick travelled the entire length of the pitch. He took the kick in the 77th minute of his team's match against Colo-Colo in the Chilean Primera Divison, reported UPI.

Leandro Requena told Radio Bio Bio, "I wanted to take the kick quickly as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard and it came out a little stronger than normal."

After the goal, the commentator let out a loud "GOAL!" as the players celebrated a 3-0 lead in the match.

Currently, the Guinness Worl Record for the longest goal in a competitive soccer match is 105 yards which was set by British player Tom King in January 2021.

"I asked Juan Silva, the club's manager if the request for the record application was really going to be made and he told me, 'Obviously yes,'" Mr Requena said.

Guinness World Records told CNN that it has not yet received an application for this record.