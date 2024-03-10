Watch: Argument Over Seat Inside Train Takes Ugly Turn, Woman Grabs Man By Collar

The viral footage depicts a heated exchange between a man and two women.

The internet thrives on drama, and train conflicts are its latest obsession. While negativity shouldn't win, a new video showcasing a fierce argument on a train has undeniably captivated viewers.

The viral footage depicts a heated exchange between a man and two women. Tempers flare as one woman even grabs the man's collar. Onlookers watch nervously as the situation escalates further when another woman, presumably the first woman's daughter, joins the fray.

Reports claim the incident occurred on a Dehradun-Gorakhpur train. Initially shared by Arhant Shelby on X, formerly Twitter, the video quickly gained traction after being picked up by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh'.

See the video here:

Kalesh b/w a Mother-Daughter Duo and a Man inside Dehradun to Gorakhpur train over Seat issues on Women's Day

pic.twitter.com/N4Xrcy7hAS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

The video soon went viral and prompted a surge of comments and reactions from numerous internet users.

A user commented, "Half of the problem will be solved if the general coach of the train is turned into a chair-sitting coach."

Another user emphasized the inappropriate behaviour, commenting, "Aise collar nahi pakadna chahiye (One shouldn't grab someone by the collar)."

"Look how she's holding his collar, now even a small retaliation from him will be a crime," the third user commented.

The fourth user asked, "Just reverse the gender..then?"

"Women now know that laws in India are in their favour no matter what actions they indulged in. This overshadows law-abiding women," the fifth user commented.

