Vladimir Putin Bans Russian Government Officials From Using Foreign Words

Vladimir Putin amends a 2005 law designed to protect language.

The Russian government officials are now banned from using foreign words in official documents and correspondence as well as while carrying out their duties. This decision was taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to protect the Russian language from Western influence.

Since launching the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Putin has said he wants to protect Russia from what he calls a degenerate West that he alleges is trying to destroy the country.

The amendments to the 2005 law are designed to protect and support the status of Russian, according to a text posted on the government's website.

"It is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not comply with the norms of the modern Russian literary language (including obscene language), with the exception of foreign words that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language, the list of which is contained in standard dictionaries," the official document said.

The norm "is aimed at protecting the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words."

According to the notification on the government website, exceptions will be made for foreign words that "do not have widely-used matching equivalents in Russian."

Separately, a list of words with foreign roots that can still be used will be released. The changes make no mention of any penalties for violating the new law.

Meanwhile, Russia, hit by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, is looking to strengthen political and economic ties with other countries opposed to what it calls US hegemony.



(With inputs from agencies)