Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Dances With Cleaning Staff On Stage During His Jaipur Concert

The singer who was on a long break recently announced his comeback

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh needs no introduction. Ahead of the release of his new album Honey 3.0, the singer performed at a live concert in Jaipur and set the stage on fire. However, the most notable moment of the concert came when the singer roped in a cleaning staff and danced with him. The video has been winning hearts on social media, with many lauding the singer's gesture.

The wholesome video was shared on Instagram by a user named Mayank Natholia. "The Real OG Of OG'S. Bro nailed it last night," reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show two cleaning staff taking over the stage in between the performance to clear off the confetti. Just then, Mr Singh put his hand around one of the staff's shoulders and made him join him for some dancing. While holding the broom in his hand, the young man was seen grooving wholeheartedly. He later throws the broom aside and showcases some cool hip-hop moves as the rapper enthusiastically sings his popular song 'Love Dose'.

The artist was also accompanied by Alfaaz and Hommie Dilliwala on the stage.

The video has gone viral, and people loved the singer's sweet gesture. Fans of the singer poured love emojis in the comment section and called him a hero. However, some others called it ''scripted'' and a ''fake PR stunt.''

The singer who was on a long break recently announced his comeback with the album Honey 3.0 and launched an India tour to promote the same. In an Instagram post, he shared a poster of the tour dates and wrote, ''FINALLY!! HONEY 3.0 INDIA TOUR 2023 - Bringing Back The Iconic Era, INDIA!!''

See the post here:

Notably, Honey Singh is known for his songs Angreji Beat, Manali Trance, Sunny Sunny among others.