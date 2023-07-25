Video: US Man Smashes Window To Save Crying Baby Trapped In Hot Car

The video has already amassed 1.4 million views on Instagram

A video is going viral on the internet which shows the moment a forgotten baby was saved from a searing hot car in southern Texas earlier this week. The footage of the nerve-shredding scene was captured by a bystander.

The video shows a crowd surrounding a vehicle as people work to smash the windscreen and rescue the baby. The windscreen was broken after people took multiple swings in a desperate bid to rescue the crying baby. Moments later, the man was able to gain access to the car and a woman was seen lifting the baby to someone outside the car. The incident took place in the parking lot of an HEB in Harlingen, according to New York Post report.

According to Fox News, the heat index for that day was more than 100 degrees. It is not clear how long the child was in the car before being saved. It is being reported that the family accidentally left the keys in the vehicle.

The video has already amassed 1.4 million views on Instagram with several comments.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "People on Tiktok said that the mom was right there the whole time, her key fob died and automatically locked the whole car with the baby inside, she was trying to help them break the window. That's why the doors didn't work and he had to go out the window."

Another user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear long socks."

"So they didn't just open the door once they broke in through the window," asked a user.

Meanwhile, severe heatwaves have gripped southern Europe, parts of the United States, Mexico and China this month, with temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

In the new rapid analysis of the scorching temperatures, scientists from the World Weather Attribution group found that the heatwaves in parts of Europe and North America would have been almost impossible without climate change.



