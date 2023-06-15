Video: US Man Discovers Stolen Jeep From 1990 Under Water During Fishing

The Jeep was stolen more than 30 years ago.

A man from Kansas, in the United States, went angling at Cheney Lake on Memorial Day (May 29) with the intention of catching a good fish, but he came back with a considerably larger catch.

He discovered a Jeep submerged underwater while utilising sonar equipment to locate the ideal location to throw his reel at the lake.

45-year-old John Mounce of Wichita, Kansas, told Fox News Digital "I went out to Cheney Lake, and the wind was kind of strong. I was looking for a structure to fish for crappie, so I went up by the dam face to get out of the southerly winds. And on my side scan, I see something. I looked at it again, and I thought, "Hmm."

Mounce said he dropped his Garmin Livescope into the water to take a better look.

"I could see the fender wells," Mounce said.

"I could see the tyres, the roll bar, the steering wheel, and the shifter. And I thought, "Oh dang. I knew right away it was a Jeep, and I was like, "Holy crap. I was kind of excited."

But first, Mounce said, there were fish to be caught.

"There were some big old crappies sitting on the hood of it," he said, laughing.

"So I caught all the fish off it. And then, as soon as I was done, I put the boat on the trailer, and on my way out of the parking lot, I called the authorities."

Officers from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department met Mounce at his house to view the images.

"One of the officers took one look at it, and he was like, 'Oh yeah, that's a CJ,'" Mounce said.