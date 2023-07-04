Video: Riders Stuck Upside Down For Hours In US After Glitch In Roller Coaster

Riders were trapped upside down for three hours.

During the Wincosin Festival, adventurous roller coaster riders experienced more thrills than they anticipated when a technical malfunction proved to be extremely hazardous for the attendees.

According to NBC News, the roller coaster at the Forest County Festival in Crandon appeared to break down in the middle of a ride on Sunday, leaving people dangling upside down for at least three hours.

In a video shared on social media, a number of people could be seen hanging from a stalled roller coaster as rescuers climbed the attraction to free them.

Eight people hung upside down for about three hours, stuck in a roller coaster-like attraction.

Emergency happened at a festival in American Wisconsin. Local media write that seven of the eight stranded are children. According to preliminary data, everyone got off with fright. pic.twitter.com/OP3Ow3syQZ — Sasha White (@rusashanews) July 4, 2023

"All we know is that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position," Captain Brennan Cook of the Crandon Fire Department told WJFW-TV.

"The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site and at this time, we do not have any other information."

All of the passengers were saved without any injuries and sent to the hospital for examination. The event is the most recent in a series of accidents involving roller coasters that have recently made headlines.

A few days ago an amusement park in the US had to close its roller coaster after a visitor spotted a crack on the pillar supporting it. The large caused the support beam to move out of place as the car full of passengers sped past, the outlet further said. Operator Carowinds said in a statement that the Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides in the amusement park that straddles North and South Caroline state lines.