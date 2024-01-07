Video: Ranveer Singh Surprises Tottenham Hotspur Fan In London, Dances With Her

Ranveer Singh met Davina at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Premier League's ambassador for India, superstar Ranveer Singh is known for his passion for the sport. His wide knowledge of different sports and his attendance at major sporting events has made him a well-known figure in the global sports scene. Recently, the actor surprised a Tottenham Hotspur fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by the official X account of Premier League India, the 'Padmavat' actor is seen walking to a father-daughter duo- Davina and Sanjay Pindoria, who are ardent supporters of the football club. The woman is shocked and hugs Mr Singh affectionately. She exclaims, "I can't believe this is real life". The actor also meets Mr Pindoria and shakes hands with him and praises both of them for their passion towards the game. All three of them click pictures and shake a leg together. "This is the best day of my life. This made my entire year," Davina tells Ranveer Singh.

"Wholesome. A moment @SpursOfficial and BIG @RanveerOfficial fan, @davina_thfc, will never forget," reads the caption of the video.

Davina Pindoria. a British-Indian woman, and her father Sanjay Pindoria were also featured in another video as they discussed their passion for Bollywood films and the club. Mr Pindoria said that he has been supporting the club since he moved from Kenya to London in 1986 and explained that his daughter became a Spurs fan because of him.

"This is the best day of my life" 🥹@davina_thfc, a lifelong @SpursOfficial supporter and an avid fan of @RanveerOfficial, experienced the surprise of her life when her two worlds unexpectedly came together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxzdAPy3ui — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) January 6, 2024

Davina added, "When I was young, the first baby clothes that I ever wore were Tottenham, and as I grew up, Dad started taking me to games. I just fell in love with it and now, I am a season ticket holder. I go home and away, I go and watch my football team play every week."

The woman, who is also a big fan of Ranveer Singh, said, "I think the biggest Premier League ambassador that I see on social media all time is Ranveer Singh, the actor. That's because we are also huge Bollywood fans. To see two worlds colliding, that is very very cool"

Since being shared, the video has amassed over four lakh views on the social media platform.

"My man Ranveer making spurs fans wish come true," said a user.

"Super cool!" remarked another person.

Another added, "Omg davina! This was awesome I'm happy for you"

"This is such a wonderful watch and underlines how football is so much more than a 90min kick around on a pitch," remarked a user.

"I love it when good things happen to good people. Big up @davina_thfc," said a person.