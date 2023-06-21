Video: NASA Tracks 30 Years of Sea Level Rise In A New Terrifying Animation

Global average sea levels have risen faster since 1900.

The Average sea level around the globe is increasing as the planet Earth warms and the polar ice caps melt at a fast pace due to global warming. Rising sea levels have become a severe issue for the entire world. The first places to see significant effects from sea level rise will be coastal towns around the world.

In February this year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world that the rate at which sea levels are rising across the world could lead to "a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale".

Now, Providing illustrations of this pressing issue worldwide, a frightening animation demonstrating the extent of sea level rise over the last three decades has been created and released by NASA's scientific visualisation studio.

According to NASA, these visualisations use the visual metaphor of a submerged porthole window to observe how far our oceans rose between 1993 and 2022.

The space agency further said that this visualisation watches the global mean sea level change through a circular window. The blue mark on the ruler shows the exact measurements of the Integrated Multi-Mission Ocean Altimeter Data for Climate Research. The level of the animated water changes more smoothly, driven by a 60-day floating average of the same data.

According to NASA, from about 3,000 years ago to about 100 years ago, sea levels naturally rose and declined slightly, with little change in the overall trend. Over the past 100 years, global temperatures have risen about 1 degree C (1.8 degrees F), with sea level response to that warming totaling about 160 to 210 mm (with about half of that amount occurring since 1993), or about 6 to 8 inches. And the current rate of sea-level rise is unprecedented over the past several millennia.