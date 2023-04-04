Video: 'Last Generation' Activists Pour Black Liquid Into Iconic Rome Fountain

Environmental activists protest at the Fontana della Barcaccia.

Climate activists from all over the world have recently taken part in unorthodox demonstrations against climate change and global warming. This, while generally attempting to raise awareness, posed challenges for the common people.

A group of climate change activists known as The Last Generation (Ultima Generazione) recently dumped a dark liquid into a 17th-century fountain in Rome, Italy. Before being removed by police, protesters were pouring a dark liquid with a vegetable base into the water while standing within the Fontana della Barcaccia.

The fountain, in the shape of a boat, was designed by famed Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini.

In addition to an explanation of their decision, the group also offered a video and images of this demonstration. They claimed that this was done to highlight the dangers that sea levels and water resources face from global warming.

Chi è al potere sta causando devastazioni enormemente peggiori, sotto i nostri occhi. Come possiamo accettare che si continui a dare soldi a chi è responsabile dell'inquinamento e del meteo distruttivo? #roma#barcaccia#siccità#acqua#eni#clima#ultimagenerazione#a22networkpic.twitter.com/kXEn1cxUEm — Ultima Generazione (@UltimaGenerazi1) April 1, 2023

The group tweeted, "It is absurd that this gesture shocks you when we are experiencing a drought emergency that is putting agriculture, energy production in crisis-in short, our very livelihood-and there are those responsible."

"Those in power are wreaking far worse havoc before our eyes. How can we accept that we continue to give money to those responsible for pollution and destructive weather?," the group said in the tweet.

According to CNN, activists are in custody pending charges of defacing a public monument and entering a fountain. The water remained black with visible stains on the marble fountain on Saturday afternoon.

Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, visited the fountain-designed by Pietro Bernini in 1629-and posted a photo of himself staring at the inky water, the news outlet further reported.

"Rome is at the forefront in the fight against climate change and in the protection of the artistic heritage," he said.

"Throwing black liquid into the Barcaccia and risking ruining it is an absolutely wrong gesture that does not help the environment," he added.

Last Generation began carrying out peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy last year ahead of the general election, urging politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority.

The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate change.

Activists have thrown soup, cake, mashed potatoes or washable paint at heritage and culture sites and artworks in museums.