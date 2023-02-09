Video From Chinese City Looks Like A Scene From Science Fiction Movies

The video features the Chongqing Light Rail System.

A video showing the Chinese city of Chongqing, which is a busy and vibrant town, is gaining traction on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, and it has garnered more than 25,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments.

"This is a wonderful, well-known light rail system in Chongqing, China. Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie," Mr Solheim wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The video shows a metropolis with trains, people, and other transportation emerging in a way that resembles the fictional city from science fiction films.

The video features the Chongqing Light Rail System, which is known as a unique transit system.

The video also featured several perspectives on daily life, all of which are equally amazing and lovely. Social media users left a number of interesting comments on the fascinating video.

"Most science fiction settings are based on east Asian high-tech cities. Crowded, high-density, high-tech buildings, with train-oriented traffic and lots of pedestrians. This is not your typical western city, and obviously not the American kind of city," commented one user.

"The city has a very artificial feel to it. No offense, but we need more nature friendly development," wrote another user.

"We need to make cities more crowded, and with more crowded space for humans, that means more space for nature," a third user commented.