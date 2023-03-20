Video: Croatia Destroys Huge Nazi-Era Ship Mine That Was Buried In Seabed

The mine was first discovered in June last year near the port on the Adriatic Sea.

Officials said 24 people took part in the detonation

Croatian authorities detonated a massive Nazi ship mine found buried in the seabed near a key northern Adriatic Sea port. On Sunday, the authorities halted traffic, blasted emergency sirens and evacuated part to secure the area during the removal of the bomb with 690 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of explosives, according to New York Post. The video of the dangerous operation was released by Croatian police.

The video shows mine at the bottom of the sea, and divers strapping it up so it could be moved. Another footage shows a massive explosion, sending the water high up in the air.

The mine was first discovered in June last year near the port on the Adriatic Sea. The officials moved the mine further away from the city before detonating it. According to officials, the mine contained huge quantities of explosives.

According to CGTNEurope, around 500 residents were evacuated during the operation.

Police Officer Nenad Krasny said 24 people took part in the detonation, which was delicately carried out, Krasny said. Anything else "would be too dangerous for the citizens and the infrastructure," he said.

.