US Woman, 23, Fights For Life After Crash With Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver

Ms Herriage and her friends were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

A 23-year-old woman, who recently graduated from college, is battling to recover in the hospital after a horrific car accident. She and her friends were stopped at a red light when a vehicle driven by an intoxicated individual crashed into their car, tragically taking the life of one of her friends. The young woman, identified as Camryn Herriage, suffered severe injuries and remains hospitalised, having been placed on a ventilator to assist her breathing. The accident occurred nearly a month ago, on February 11th, and is being investigated by the Dallas police.

Ms Herriage and her friends were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance. Tragically, House did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, the New York Post reported.

Dallas police arrested the driver responsible for the accident, who reportedly fled the scene on foot after the incident. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero, is alleged to have been driving significantly above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

Guerrero is currently facing legal charges about the accident, including manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Dallas County jail awaiting her court appearances.

Witnesses of the accident called 911 and reported that a woman got out of the truck's driver's side. They said she was "wearing a small black dress and white clubbing shoes," and looked to be "extremely intoxicated," according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Detectives found Guerrero's wallet in the abandoned truck and arrested her last week.

The hit-and-run crash took place just two blocks from Herriage's apartment. "Makes me wonder if they weren't there and how close they were to their home," Herriage's older sister, Casie Campanello told the Mirror.

Camryn's sister says that she's hoping her sister will make it through and believes that she made it to the hospital for a reason.