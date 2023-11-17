US Envoy's Video With 'Legends Of '83, OGs Of Cricket' Ahead Of World Cup Final

Tthe former cricketers are seen posing with a bat.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, today posted a video with legendary cricketers, wishing Team India all the best for Cricket World Cup final against Australia on November 19. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azaad and Ravi Shastri attended the special event held at the US Embassy to celebrate 40 years of India's 1983 World Cup win. The post has received nearly 13,000 views within a few hours of being posted.

"Met the OGs of cricket - '83 legends @therealkapildev, Sunil Gavaskar, @iRogerBinny, @JimmyAmarnath, @KirtiAzaad, and @RaviShastriOfc! They bowled me over with their stories from India's first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for #TeamIndia for the World Cup final on Sunday. #MenInBlue, you're on fire, let's bring that trophy home once more!" Mr Garcetti said in the tweet.

He also tagged BCCI, the cricket's government body in India.

In the video, the former cricketers are seen posing with a bat autographed by Mr Garcetti. It reads 'To the greatest champs ever'.

The clip also has some light-hearted moments, including Mr Garcetti playing cricket with the legends, understanding their bowling styles and cutting a cake.

Users of the micro-blogging platforms liked Mr Garcetti's initiative just before the World Cup final.

"This is extraordinarily people skills, so much initiative from @ericgarcetti," said one user. "Thanks Ambassador. Great initiative with cricket diplomacy in strengthening our bonding and relationship with India. All the best. Have a nice day," commented another.

The final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With the Indian team winning all 10 matches including the semi-final, the summit clash promises to be an electrifying one as the Australian team is also coming after registering eight consecutive win.

If India win, it will be their third World Cup title, and second on home soil.