US Bodybuilder Undergoes Heart Surgery After Drinking Cold Water Nearly Kills Him

Afib denotes a condition characterized by irregular heartbeats.

A bodybuilder from Houston is spreading awareness after almost dying from a drink of cold water. Over 15 years, Franklin Aribeana's recurrent hospitalisations, totalling more than 20 visits, stemmed from his condition and the unexpected catalyst. It all commenced unexpectedly with a fainting spell at the age of 18, prompting him to connect the dots and recognize the necessity for heart surgery, ABC News reported.

"As I'm drinking the water, probably the most noticeable thud in my chest," Franklin Aribeana told ABC. "I'd never experienced it before."

Suddenly, Mr Aribeana lost consciousness and was promptly transported to the hospital. Subsequent genetic testing unveiled a mutation in his genes capable of inducing atrial fibrillation, commonly referred to as Afib.

Afib denotes a condition characterized by irregular heartbeats. In Aribeana's case, the condition could be provoked by the stimulation of the vagus nerve located at the rear of his throat upon contact with cold water. The vagus nerve, extending from the brain to the chest, ordinarily governs heartbeat regulation.

Dr Khashayar Hematpour, Aribeana's physician, highlighted the rarity of such symptoms. Typically, individuals may experience sudden fatigue, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath.

"Pay attention to your symptoms," Aribeana's doctor, Khashayar Hematpour, told ABC News.

Now, Mr Aribeana utilises his experience as a platform to raise awareness about this condition.

"It may cause subtle symptoms, some people may feel they are a little tired more than usual, may feel they are short of breath, have some chest pain," Hematpour said.

More frequently encountered, inconspicuous symptoms may result in diagnoses occurring later in one's life. Aribeana underwent an ablation procedure, which involved cauterizing the connection between the vagus nerve and the heart. Following this intervention, he experienced a complete recovery and has not required any hospitalizations since, although he continues to rely on medication. Aribeana emphasizes the importance of attentiveness to one's body as his message to others.