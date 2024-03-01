US Billionaire Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden, Inflation For $85 Room Service Bill

Billionaire Kyle Bass received brutal responses from social media users.

A billionaire investor in the US has been slammed by social media users for trying to blame US President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve about his $85 (Rs 7,043) room service bill. Kyle Bass shared his gripe in a post on X an hour after ordering a tray of waffles, "heritage bacon", orange juice and Diet Coke to his room at an unnamed hotel in New York City. He added hashtags "Biden" and "inflation" along with tagging Ms Yellen and the Federal Reserve.

"Terrible Inflation milestone reached - My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN," Mr Bass said in his post.

Terrible Inflation milestone reached - My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN. #Biden#Inflation@SecYellen@federalreservepic.twitter.com/C3FS67fT7I — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) February 28, 2024

However, instead of agreeing with the billionaire's experience, the responses from social media users were brutal.

"You ordered room service in a 5-star Manhattan hotel. What were you expecting? Poor guy. I bet that broke the bank paying the $10 to have someone bring your food to you in bed," responded former West Virginia delegate Michael Angelucci.

"Is it inflation or is it...a service that is notoriously and historically astronomically overpriced?" said one user. "Until 2024, room service and minibar items at fancy NYC hotels have always been known to be very reasonably priced," another user commented.

Some users quickly matched the menu with the swanky Carlyle Hotel and added a community note to the tweet.

Mr Bass tried to defend his post by explaining that he placed the order without looking at the menu and was "appalled" when the bill came.

"I did send this earlier this morning to revolt against the craziness of hotel food pricing in NYC," he wrote.

"I grew up lower middle class...graduated college dirt poor...and appreciate each meal to this day. The hate here was unexpected," the billionaire further said.