UK Woman Found Decades-Old Wedding Memory Buried In Her Freezer

The writing said, "Do not open until 2018."

While conducting a thorough cleaning of her freezer last week, a woman from British Columbia stumbled upon a souvenir from her 1968 wedding preserved tier of wedding cake. Rochelle Marr shared with the CBC that she had kept the wedding dessert since her marriage, and it remained frozen solid in various freezers over the past 55 years, completely forgotten.

"I came across this cake that I had forgotten all about and it's been moved from different freezers along the way so I thought I better look at it and I saw there was a date or a writing on the bottom," she told the outlet.

The writing said, "Do not open until 2018."

Mrs Marr then realised that it was her wedding cake, a fruitcake specifically made by the mother of one of her bridesmaids. She shared with the CBC that her original intention had been to indulge in a bit of wedding nostalgia by enjoying the cake with her husband, Brian Marr, on their 50th anniversary that year. However, the couple had long forgotten about the plan, and sadly, Brian died in June 2023.

When RMrs Marr's son Travis came across the cake at the bottom of the freezer last week and heard the story, he encouraged his mother to unwrap the cake. They removed the decades-old aluminium foil and allowed it to thaw.

Unexpectedly, the cake has held up remarkably well during its extended tenure in the freezer depths. "It appears to be in great condition, and the aroma is delightful," Mrs Marr remarked.

Now, she intends to fulfil her commitment from years ago and savour the vintage cake with Travis, his siblings, and their families the next time they gather together.

Travis assured the CBC that he and his mom have no concerns about the safety of consuming the cake.

"I love fruitcake. I know many people don't and I know many people are sceptical about the ageing of a fruit cake, but I did some research this morning, and the oldest one is about 161 years old," he explained.



