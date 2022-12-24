UK Mother Faces Jail After Her Pet Dog Killed Her 3-Month-Old Baby

The mother is now facing jail time. (Representative pic)

The mother of a three-month-old girl, who was mauled to death by a pet dog, has admitted being responsible for the out-of-control dog that killed her daughter. According to the BBC, the baby, Kyra King, was attacked earlier this year in March in Lincolnshire, UK, as her parents walked 19 dogs.

Kyra's mother, Karen Alcock, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter. She was charged with being the owner or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.

As per the outlet, Ms Alcock on Friday pleaded guilty. The father, Vince King, pleaded not guilty to the same charge. The couple were bailed and told to appear again at the court next year for Mr King's two-day trial. Ms Alcock, on the other hand, will be sentenced following the trial's conclusion, according to the BBC.

The Lincoln Crown Court heard the couple had the group of dogs with them at rural Ostler's Plantation when the Husky attacked Kyra. At the hearing, the prosecutor said, "It's difficult to imagine a more tragic set of circumstances in the context of dog ownership and handling".

Judge Simor Hirst, while addressing the court, said, "Ms Alcock has the enormous advantage when it comes to sentence of the fact that she has pleaded guilty, plainly showing that she has taken responsibility for this enormous tragedy and plainly has a significant amount of remorse for what happened."

Ms Alcock is now facing jail time. The maximum sentence for owning or being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control and causing injury resulting in death is 14 years in prison.

According to The Independent, Kyra suffered fatal injuries to her neck and head when a husky sledge dog attacked her. She was treated by emergency service late at night on March 6, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincolnshire Police said that the dog was kept in isolation at secure kennels and officers were seeking a court order to have it destroyed.