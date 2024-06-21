Tips To Protect Smartphones Amid Heatwave

When a smartphone overheats, its processor slows down to reduce heat.

As temperatures soar across the country, a new concern is emerging for smartphone users: how to protect your phone from overheating. Just like people, smartphones have their comfort zones when it comes to temperature.

Brands like Apple and Samsung prefer between 0 degrees C to 35 degrees C, while Chinese brands like Xiaomi can handle temperatures up to 40 degrees C.

With the brutal heatwave showing no sign of mercy, the devices might notify you to slow things down or power off to cool down safely.

How to protect your phone amid heatwaves?

– Keep your phone out of direct sunlight, as much as possible, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

– A protective case or cover can provide insulation against heat. It is advisable to choose a case that offers thermal protection.

– Try to keep your phone in the shade or a cool place if you are spending time outdoors.

- Never leave your phone in a parked car, especially on a hot day. The interior temperature of a car can see a sharp rise.

– Consider switching your phone to airplane mode when you are not actively using it.

– Make sure your phone's operating system and apps are up to date to optimise performance, which can reduce heat.

– Most smartphones have a battery-saver mode that can help reduce power consumption and heat generation.

– Use apps or check your phone's settings to monitor its temperature regularly and take breaks to cool it down if it feels unusually hot.

Effects of smartphone overheating

When a smartphone overheats, its processor slows down (throttles) to reduce heat. This delays the app launch process. At times, the applications take longer to respond.

High temperatures accelerate chemical reactions inside the battery. This causes the battery to lose capacity over time, which means it won't hold a charge like it used to when it was new. You will have to charge it more often or get a new battery sooner.

Lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones can become unstable when exposed to high temperatures. The battery may swell, high heat can cause the battery to leak harmful chemicals, which can be hazardous and in rare cases, extreme overheating can lead to battery explosions.