This Is How Millau Viaduct, World's Tallest Bridge, Changed The Map Of Europe

The Millau Viaduct stretches an impressive 2,460 meters (8,070 feet) in length

Millau Viaduct, a multi-span cable-stayed bridge in southern France is a perfect example of where engineering meets art. Often shrouded in fog, it is indisputably one of the most beautiful bridges in the world. What's more? The bridge can even be easily seen from space.

Perched high above the Tarn Gorge in southern France, the Millau Viaduct stretches an impressive 2,460 meters (8,070 feet) in length, making it the tallest bridge in the world with a structural height of 336.4 meters (1,104 feet). Yet, these remarkable figures alone don't fully capture its grandeur, CNN reported.

Unlike many famous bridges that span between points of similar elevation, the Millau Viaduct defies the norm. It glides across the valley on a flat trajectory, while the land undulates beneath it, creating a unique and striking contrast to the usual rollercoaster-like bridge experience.

The viaduct's seven piers vary in height from 78 meters to 245 meters (256-804 feet), meticulously calculated to ensure a perfectly smooth drive for those crossing the Tarn. Each span between the piers measures 342 meters (1,122 feet) a gap large enough to fit the Eiffel Tower. The piers are paired with seven steel pylons, each 87 meters (285 feet) tall, with 11 cable stays on either side supporting the road surface. This deck, around 14 feet thick and weighing 36,000 tons (equivalent to 5,100 African elephants), remains steady and secure thanks to this engineering marvel.

Beyond its technical precision, the Millau Viaduct is also an aesthetic triumph. Located in the protected Gorges du Tarn area, the viaduct doesn't mar the landscape; instead, it enhances the natural beauty of the region.

David Knight, director of design and engineering at Cake Industries and a specialist adviser to the Institution of Civil Engineers, hails it as a "wonder of the modern world" and an "engineering marvel." He highlights the bridge's perfect harmony between architecture and engineering, noting that "everyone who sees it thinks it's spectacular."

The viaduct inspires awe, whether viewed from the valley below or experienced by those driving across it on the A75, a major north-south route in France. The gentle curve of the road as it arches across the landscape is a sight to behold, making the journey over the viaduct an experience in itself, rather than just a means of getting from one place to another.

The creation of this modern wonder in the heart of France was a monumental task that spanned two decades of planning and development. The challenging geography of the Massif Central, with its vast highlands and deep valleys, posed significant obstacles for travellers moving from north to south or from northern Europe to Spain. These geographic challenges necessitated the construction of the viaduct but also delayed its realization.

Michel Virlogeux, the engineer who led the design team, recalls the difficulties they faced in determining the best route for the motorway. The remote location and poor infrastructure of the Massif Central in the 1980s made it a priority for development, but also a daunting engineering challenge. The French government's decision to upgrade the road network and build a freeway through the region, led by then-President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, was a response to the area's underdevelopment and the notorious traffic congestion in Millau.

Before the viaduct, Millau was plagued by severe traffic jams, with daily tailbacks stretching 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) on either side of the town. The road's descent into the valley and its crossing of the Tarn River in the city centre created a bottleneck that disrupted both local life and the region's image.

In 1986, the decision was made to build a bridge around Millau, but the complex geography of the area made finding a solution challenging. Initially, engineers considered routing the freeway east of Millau, but this plan would have bypassed the city, depriving it of the economic benefits the bridge could bring.

It was only after extensive study and consultation with experts that the team settled on the daring concept of passing the bridge at a high level, from plateau to plateau, bypassing the valley altogether. This innovative approach not only solved the logistical challenges but also led to the creation of the awe-inspiring structure that now stands as a testament to human ingenuity and architectural brilliance.