This Futuristic AI-Powered Oven Lets Users Livestream A Video Of What's Cooking

In a piece of news that will excite food influencers and cooking enthusiasts, Samsung has come up with a new futuristic oven that will let users live stream a video of what's cooking. The South Korean giant on Tuesday, introduced its range of Bespoke kitchen appliances, including the AI Oven and 4 Door Flex with Family Hub+, at CES 2023.

The high-tech oven has a seven-inch screen and touch controls, and features air sous-vide, air frying, and steam cooking methods. However, the most interesting part is the AI Camera inside the oven that can livestream the view inside as the food is being cooked.

The camera can recognise dishes people are trying to cook and recommend optimal cooking settings, such as temperature, time, and mode. Samsung claims it can recognize 80 dishes and ingredients.

Users can keep an eye on their food using the screen or the SmartThings app. There's also an option to take photos of the food or even live-stream the video feed. In addition, it can also detect burns to warn you if your food is being overcooked with its 'burn detection' feature.

According to a report by Metro, the oven is currently available in Europe but it's unclear how much it will cost.

"Our goal is to maximize the freedom customers have to pursue personalization and productivity in their kitchens, with new features enhanced with everything from large, responsive screens on our refrigerators to AI-powered cooking assistance. These latest features and products go beyond simply helping users in the kitchen and allow them to truly express themselves through the power of customization for more enjoyable experiences.

Furthermore, with the latest kitchen innovations and customizable designs, these new appliances work seamlessly with SmartThings services to provide unmatched convenience and savings at home," said Junhwa Lee, head of the customer experience team in Samsung Electronics' digital appliances business.