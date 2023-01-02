Thief Steals Tequila Bottle By Sliding In Sweatpants, Owner Asks Him To Apologise To Avoid Jail

"Everybody deserves a second chance," said the owner.

A Florida guy who stole a bottle of tequila and put it down his pants before leaving a Cape Coral liquor store will be pardoned if he apologises, as per ABC7.

The bottle was taken from Paradise Spirits and Smoke off Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral at around 2:50 pm on December 29. The owner of the shop said that the man entered the store shortly after another man who they assume to be his accomplice.

"I know this guy the day before he tried to steal," Ms Radostina Serpionov, who owns the business with her husband, Tim, told ABC 7. The man allegedly attempted to rob the store twice before. Mr Tim observed that the man was prowling the shelves and touching the bottles. He didn't steal anything the first two times. On December 29, though, he came with a friend who showed up a little before him.

As the companion started talking to her suspiciously, Ms Radostina thought it was an attempt to divert her attention. He said to the owner, "I don't usually drink like that," as the thief behind the counter slid a fifth bottle of tequila down his sweatpants with a "not-so-slight of hand."

Mr Tim told the outlet, "He bent over, grabbed it, turned around, put it in the pants. And turned around and started looking at the shelf again." He grabbed another bottle, but he made the decision to put it back on the shelf and headed straight for the exit.

"The guy continues conversation with the cash register and he starts going like... limping - limping that way," he said to the outlet.

Also Read: Disneyland Is Charging ₹ 15,000 For A Mini Waffle Dessert, Internet Stunned

The man is captured on security camera footage strolling uncomfortably while carrying a $55 (Rs 4500 approximately) bottle of Casamigos tequila in his sweatpants. The couple didn't intend to turn him in, but they did report him to the police.

"Say I'm sorry. That's all. I don't want to put him in jail because that's silly," Mr Tim told ABC7. He added, "I'm willing to accept his apology. Everybody deserves a second chance."