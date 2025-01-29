'The Voice' Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney, 44, Dies By Suicide

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a contestant from Season 6 of "The Voice" who turned all four judges' chairs, has died at 44.

Ryan Maloney was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, who confirmed to USA TODAY that his death was ruled a suicide.

Maloney, who had performed at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas last year, was scheduled for upcoming shows at the Blake Shelton-owned venue. His next performance, part of what he described on his website as an "ongoing residency," was set for Friday night.

Maloney's website characterised his musical style as a blend of alt-country, classic rock, R&B, and hip-hop. He began playing instruments at nine and released his debut album, Tomorrow's Another Day, in 2005, followed by a 12-song album titled Where I've Been. Before gaining recognition on The Voice, he played in small clubs, honky-tonk bars, and national festivals, performing for audiences of over 250,000 while promoting his music.

During his audition for The Voice, Maloney performed Journey's "Lights," earning a four-chair turn from Shakira, Usher, Shelton, and Adam Levine. Although he advanced past the Battle Rounds, he was eliminated before reaching the finals on Shelton's team.

According to his website, Maloney was optimistic about his future, aiming to solidify his presence in the Las Vegas music scene through corporate events and showroom performances.

"Ryan dreams big and pushes on towards the lights of the stage with a charismatic motto, 'Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible,'" his bio reads.