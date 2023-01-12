Tatjana Patitz: 5 Points On 'The Original Supermodel'

She was born in Germany's Hamburg in 1966 to an Estonian mother and a German father, and moved to Sweden at an early age. Her break in modelling came in 1983 when she won a trip to Paris and a limited-term contract.

By 1988, Tatjana Patitz was being shot by high-profile photographer Peter Lindberg. In an interview to Vouge in the same year, Ms Patitz attributed her success to "not looking like anyone else".

Rising through the fame, Ms Patitz featured on the famous 1990 British Vogue cover alongside fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, according to a report in the BBC. This cemented her status as one of the five "original" supermodels of the 1990s,the outlet further said.

Ms Patitz soon became a favourite of the big brands, appearing in campaigns of Chanel, Calvin Klein and Versace in 1990s. She also starred in George Michael's 'Freedom!' music video in 1990.