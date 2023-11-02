Tamil Actor Junior Balaiah Dies At His Chennai Home, Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute

His last rites will be performed on Friday afternoon in Chennai.

Veteran Tamil actor Raghu Balaiah, popularly known as Junior Balaiah, died at his residence in Chennai on Thursday morning due to breathing issues. The 70-year-old actor was not keeping well for some time and was on bed rest.

Born on June 28, 1953, Raghu Balaiah was the son of the late legendary actor TS Balaiah. He made his acting debut in the movie called 'Melnattu Marumagal'.

In an illustrious career spanning four decades, Mr. Balaiah acted in several popular films, largely supporting roles, including 'Karagattkaran', 'Sundara Kandam', 'Winner', 'Pavithra', 'Mayabazaar 1995', 'Om Shanthi Om', 'Puli', and 'Saattai'. He played an important role in Ajith's 'Nerkonda Parvai', which is the official Tamil remake of 'Pink'.

Apart from films, he was also part of many Tamil TV serials like Radhika Sarathkumar's 'Chithi' and Bhanu Priya's 'Vazhkai' and 'Chinna Papa Periya Papa'. He was last seen in the 2021 film 'Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam.

After his death, several people from the Tamil film fraternity and his fans paid tributes to the actor.

Superstar Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote, "Junior Balaiah, son of legendary actor TS Balaiah, became my teenage friend. Just like his father, who started his career in theatre and flourished, he passed away today. My tribute to him. My heartfelt condolences to his family members."

பழம்பெரும் நடிகர் டி.எஸ்.பாலையா அவர்களின் மகனான ஜூனியர் பாலையா ரகு, எனக்கு பதின்பருவ நண்பராக அமைந்தார். தந்தையைப் போலவே நாடக மேடைகளில் தன் கலையைத் தொடங்கி திரையில் வலம் வந்தவர் இன்று மறைந்து விட்டார். அவருக்கு என் அஞ்சலி. அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கு என் ஆறுதலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 2, 2023

Here are other tweets:

Rip Junior Balaiah Sir

Deep condolences to his family on missing this great soul

The moments we shared in Jayam and Thanioruvan will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/Qr1SJsXcqn — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) November 2, 2023

"Junior" Baliah, son of legendary Baliah was also a fine actor, very committed to his craft.

I had the good fortune of working with him in my first feature, Sringaram.

We lost a wonderful actor.#RIP#juniorbalaiah#sringarammoviepic.twitter.com/J3NXKVlkKD — sharada ramanathan (@Shades20Sharada) November 2, 2023

It's so sad in knowing the demise of my friend, actor Junior Balaiah or Raghu Balaiah anna, son of the veteran character artiste Mr TS Balaiah.I will be missing a loving and wonderful person....love you anna 💋💋💋❤️❤️❤️ and cherishing those sweet memories😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/vvCTags41l — Actress ranjini (@actress_ranjini) November 2, 2023

Tamil Actor #JuniorBalaiah passed away earlier this morning in Chennai..



He complained shortness of breath.. He was 70..



Son of Yesteryear Legendary Actor #TSBalaiah



He acted in #Karagaatakaaran , #NerKondaaParvai etc



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Gne3uMZYS6 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 2, 2023

His last rites will be performed on Friday afternoon in Chennai.