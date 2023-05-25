Swiggy Trolls Lucknow After IPL Qualifier Loss, Post Sets Internet On Fire

Lucknow Super Giants was defeated by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2023 on Wednesday.

Cricket is not only a sport in India, but an emotion. A delicate one rather. Whenever there is a cricket match, emotions run high among lovers of the game. Joining the bandwagon, delivery app Swiggy Instamart took a swipe at the fans of Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that lost the match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. In a cheeky tweet, Swiggy said they have started restocking tissues in Lucknow. The tweet went massively viral attracting tons of reactions from cricket fans.

"Guys tension mat lo, we have started restocking tissues in Lucknow," Swiggy Instamart said in its tweet posted late on Wednesday.

Guys tension mat lo, we have started restocking tissues in Lucknow 😔 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 24, 2023

Reactions started pouring in immediately, with some referring to the fight between Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

"Most RCB fan lucknowites are happy. So no worries!" commented one user. "You are playing with fire Swiggy but good one," tweeted another one.

Some fans mocked LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq who had trolled Kohli after he failed to perform against Mumbai Indians with an Instagram Story titled "sweet mangoes".

"Restock some mangoes as well," said a Twitter user. "And mangoes in Bengaluru. Right?" asked another.

Swiggy was also warned to stay away from such issues for the sake of business.

"Do you even realize you have decent customers base in Lucknow and you're eating up your own market share by getting involved in this circus of embarrassment? At least don't destroy the hardwork of sales & marketing team of your own employer," warned a user on Twitter.

"Pity that a grocery wala is trolling Lucknow because the market is more lucrative in bigger cities like Mumbai & Bengaluru," commented another.

Mumbai Indians booked their place in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans after defeating LSG by 81 runs in the eliminator on May 24.

Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 40 but it was not enough. Mumbai Indians mounted a solid comeback after Naveen-ul-Haq's four-wicket haul to reach 182/8 in 20 overs.