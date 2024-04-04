Study Reveals Top 10 Fitness Influencers Globally

Sommer Ray has 25.1 million Instagram followers.

A recent study conducted by UK-based company Natural Foundation Supplements has revealed the top 50 fitness influencers of 2024. These influencers collectively have 707.9 million followers and have 3.8 million searches globally.

The study shows the impact of fitness influencers across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, in shaping global fitness trends. Women dominate the fitness influencer domain, with 7 out of the top 10 influencers and 26 out of the top 50 being women. Together, they have a following of 410.4 million (58% of the total) and attract 2.26 million global searches.

World's Top Fitness Influencers

Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray is an American fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She has 25.1 million Instagram followers, 12 million TikTok followers, 1.8 million YouTube subscribers, and 291,000 Google searches.

Chris Bumstead (Cbum)

Chris Bumstead, often referred to as "Cbum," is a Canadian professional bodybuilder. He has 19 million Instagram followers, 4.6 million TikTok followers, 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 650,000 Google searches.

Chloe Ting

Chloe Ting is an Australian fitness YouTuber and social media influencer known for her workout and fitness content. She became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic for her free workout programs when many people turned to at-home workouts. She has 2.6 million Instagram followers, 660,900 TikTok followers, 24.9 million YouTube subscribers, and 355,000 Google searches.

Anllela Sagra

Anllela Sagra is a Colombian fitness model, bodybuilder, and social media influencer. She was once a fashion model before she turned to a fitness competitor. She has 21.5 million Instagram followers, 7,200 TikTok followers, 393,000 YouTube subscribers, and 65,000 Google searches.

Thibaud Delapart (Tibo InShape)

Thibaud Delapart, better known by his online alias Tibo InShape, is a French fitness YouTuber, social media influencer, and bodybuilder. He has 5.7 million Instagram followers, 10.1 million TikTok followers, 12.1 million YouTube subscribers, and 59,000 Google searches.

Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow is an Australian fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur who shares fitness-related content and lifestyle posts online. She has 17 million Instagram followers, 1.9 million TikTok followers, 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, and 76,000 Google searches.

Sofie Dossi

Sofie Dossi is an American contortionist, aerialist, and social media personality. She is known for her incredible flexibility, often incorporating elements of acrobatics, dance, and gymnastics into her routines. She gained fame after her appearance on the reality TV show "America's Got Talent" in 2016, where she earned the Golden buzzer. She has 4.4 million Instagram followers, 12.1 million TikTok followers, 9.1 million YouTube subscribers, and 53,000 Google searches.

David Michigan

A male fitness influencer from Brazil, with 18.7 million Instagram followers, 505,900 TikTok followers, 107,000 YouTube subscribers, and 1,800 Google searches.

Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif is a German fitness influencer, model, and social media personality. She has 9.3 million Instagram followers, 915,000 TikTok followers, 9.7 million YouTube subscribers, and 127,000 Google searches.

Michelle Lewin

Michelle Lewin is a Venezuelan fitness model, bodybuilder, and social media influencer. She has 16.2 million Instagram followers, 249,000 TikTok followers, 401,000 YouTube subscribers, and 38,000 Google searches.