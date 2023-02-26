Sphynx Cat Cruelly Tattooed By Mexican Prisoners Rescued, Seeks New Home

Sphynx cats are known for their lack of a fur coat and loose skin



A hairless cat cruelly tattooed by a criminal gang in a Mexican prison has been rescued, New York Post reported. According to the report, the one-year-old Sphynx cat was rescued from the Cereso 3 prison in Ciudad Juárez, during a drug raid. Authorities found that gang members had tattooed and generally mistreated the animal.

The criminals had made several tattoos on both sides of the cat's furless skin. One tattoo read: "Made in Mexico," a phrase commonly used by Sinaloa Cartel-affiliated street gangs.

Under New York law, pet tattoos and piercings are forbidden.

The cat, who is yet to be named, has now been taken into the care of animal rescue workers in the city of Juarez and put up for adoption. A final decision about the cat's adoption will be made by the committee of city authorities in a ceremony on March 1.

"The cat is very sociable and is in great shape, with no infections," Cesar Rene Diaz, Ciudad Juárez's ecology director told ABC News.

Lawmakers have called the act “simply cruel” and “animal abuse.”

Notably, Sphynx cats are known for their lack of a fur coat and loose skin that forms wrinkles in some areas. However, they still have a sparse, downy layer of fur on their ears, nose, tail, and toes.

They are also known for their friendly and affectionate nature, often being referred to as more dog-like than cat-like due to their loyal companionship. In addition, they are intelligent, great at learning tricks and love to cuddle.

That said, they are a high-maintenance breed and require a lot of grooming, despite their lack of hair. Because they have no hair to absorb their body oils, the sphynx cat's skin must be washed regularly to maintain a healthy balance of oil and prevent skin problems and oil spots on furniture.