Spectacular Video Shows Computer-Generated Torch-Bearer At Asian Games' Opening Ceremony

The CGI figure was modelled on a Chinese school boy.

A video from the colourful opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou is going viral on social media. The event had several spectacular parts, but the highlight was a giant computer-generated torch-bearer running on the Qiantang River and lighting a ceremonial flame at the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. The shiny, golden figure carries the flame to the stadium where the games begin with the theme 'Tides Surging in Asia' - the intermingling of China, Asia and the world in the new era, as well as the unity, love and friendship of the Asian people.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games was held in Hangzhou, China. pic.twitter.com/H1U180qD3Z — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 24, 2023

Now, South China Morning Post (SCMP) has said in a report that the CGI figure was given a name - Xiao Huomiao - which means "little flame" in Mandarin.

It was created by filming the movements of Gao Yu, a student at Guangzhou Yuyan Middle School in the city's Huangpu district.

SCMP claimed that the teenager was chosen from 100 million applications because he met the criteria of being "tall with good posture, having a sports background and strong arms".

For the filming, Gao was dressed in a black CGI suit that had green and yellow pads and had to perform various movements and actions while holding one of the ceremonial torches.

"Although I did not actually appear, but to be able to participate in the opening ceremony and even light the cauldron was a really precious experience," Gao was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The CGI figure ran through the city towards the stadium as several former Olympic champions from China passed lit torches to the next person on their way to the stadium.

Xiao Huomiao was not the only bit of computer generated wizardry at the event - those watching at home were treated to an AI-generated fireworks display as the ceremony came to a close.

After being delayed by a year because of China's now-abandoned zero-Covid policy, the Asian Games started with more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories battling it out in 40 sports.

The nearly-packed 80,000 capacity 'Big Lotus' stadium was decked up elegantly for the occasion and welcomed the athletes from the participating countries, including India, with loud cheers.