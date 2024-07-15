Spanish Woman Says Donald Trump Is The Reason Her Husband Proposed To Her

She said that Donald Trump played a significant role in her love story.

Former US President Donald Trump has garnered a lot of support from his admirers and followers after surviving an assassination attempt. Ada Lluch, one of the supporters of Mr Trump, shared an incident in which she said that the 45th US President played a significant role in her love story.

Ms Lluch, who was born and raised in Spain, said, "Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me. When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time he asked "How long have you been married?" but we weren't married. My husband said 'Mr. President, we're not married.' And the President looked him very seriously in the eyes and said 'You're going to be very depressed if you don't marry her'," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The woman added that the former President told her that she was beautiful. "Then looked back at my husband and repeated again that he would be extremely depressed if he didn't marry me. About three weeks later I had an engagement ring on my finger," she continued.

The Trump supporter said that she "loves" him and it is not "just for what he did to save the world."

This was the night with President Trump where the story I said above happened. It was at a fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago.



Then there was a picture from our civil service wedding that our beautiful friend @AnnVandersteel did for us 😍

She then addressed the attack on Donald Trump, where he was hit in the ear by a gunman at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. "I cannot stop crying whenever I see that video. I try not to watch and I try not to stay on social media these days since I'm on a trip with my girlfriends. But it's really so sad and heartbreaking for him and I can imagine how hard it is for his children and wife," she wrote.

Ms Lluch expressed her admiration for the 78-year-old and said she regrets that she cannot vote for him since she is not a US citizen. "Omg I wish so much I was an American citizen already and could vote for Trump. He is a hero to the entire world," she said in a separate post.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over seven million views and 68,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

"I wish Trump would find me a wife!" said a user.

Another person said, "Beautiful story. President Trump is amazing in so many ways!"

A third added, "Thats got to be one of the most legendary stories ever."

"Interesting flex," said a user.

