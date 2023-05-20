''So Happy'': Woman Laid Off By Amazon Rejoins Same Team After 4 Months

Amazon has also laid off about 500 employees in India across different verticals

Last week, Amazon began laying off employees as part of the previously announced job cuts that will affect 9,000 people. LinkedIn, the popular job-search platform, is full of stories of people who have been impacted by the company's decision. While many employees expressed their grief on the platform, a woman has shared that she rejoined the company again after being laid off in January.

Notably, Paige Cipriani has been re-hired at Amazon, and she has joined the Social Marketing team in a new role as a Product Marketing Manager.

In a LinkedIn post, she expressed her joy and wrote, ''I am so happy to announce that on Monday I started back at Amazon on the Social Marketing team, the same team I was on before being laid off in January. I was re-hired, as a Product Marketing Manager, in a newly opened position so will be focusing on a different line of business than before. I feel so thankful to be back on such a great team and am looking forward to what this new (yet familiar) journey holds.''

See the post here:

When Ms. Cipriani was laid off in January, she shared a similar update.

She wrote, ''Unfortunately, yesterday I woke up to the news that I was one of 18,000 employees laid off from Amazon. It is incredibly hard and I am still trying to process it all. I am sad because my journey at the company had just begun and I was working with some of the most incredibly smart people in the industry. I am still so grateful for the time I have spent there, the connections I have made and everything I learned.''

Recently, a woman who rejoined the company after her maternity leave stated that she was laid off. Leyla Badalova, who worked as an Internal Recruiter at the company took to LinkedIn and shared, ''Hello, LinkedIn friends! With this post, I wanted to share a recent update with you. Regrettably, I have been laid off from my previous role as an Internal Recruiter at Amazon, after coming back from maternity leave. However, I am staying positive and motivated to explore new career avenues."

Amazon also laid off about 500 employees in India across different verticals last week. This fresh round of downsizing is part of the broader layoffs announced by CEO Andy Jassy in March, affecting approximately 9,000 employees. Amazon is among several large tech companies that are trimming their ranks, including Meta and Google.