Snapchat Launches Chatbot 'My AI' Powered By ChatGPT

Snapchat, launched its own chatbot called "My AI", using the latest version of OpenAI's rapidly growing generative text tool, ChatGPT, according to a press release by the company. Currently, only Snapchat+ subscribers will be able use "My AI''. These subscribers pay $3.99 (Rs 329) per month to gain access to "exclusive, experimental and pre-release features."

"My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal," the company said in the press release while announcing the new features.

However, the social media company also cautioned that the chatbot "is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything." It added, "Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!"

The company also said that the users should not share any secrets with "My AI" and they should also not rely on it for advice. The user discussions will be recorded and reviewed by the company to increase accuracy.

"While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur," the company continued.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told The Verge, "The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day. And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service." The bot will eventually be accessible to all 750 million monthly users of Snapchat, according to him.

As per the outlet, at present "My AI'' is only a mobile-friendly version of ChatGPT inside Snapchat.The primary distinction is that the social media application's version can answer fewer questions. The bot has also been designed in a manner to follow the company's trust and safety policies and refrain from responding with profanity, violence, sexual content or viewpoints on subjects like politics.