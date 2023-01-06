Sikh Woman In Canada Designs Special Helmets For Her Children

Tina Singh said the helmet is in production and certified for use with bicycles.

Wearing a helmet is necessary for everyone while riding a bike. It reduces the risk of head and brain injury. In many countries, children under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet when riding a bike.

But a Canadian Sikh woman, Tina Singh, couldn't find a single helmet on the market to accommodate her sons' turbans. After that, she designed a turban-appropriate helmet herself. These are the first safety-certified multisport helmets designed specifically for kids like her, according to CBC News.

"I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids," she said.

On her Instagram, she defined this initiative as: "I'm a mom who took a leap of faith to do something valuable for my kids... And you've responded with a lot of love."

"This is a big learning curve for me, it's not something I've ever done before," she said.

Tina, who also works as an occupational therapist, created a website for her product, "Sikh Helmets."

The Sikh community is slowly becoming more and more aware of Sikh helmets and its Instagram page, and they appear to appreciate this unusual and helpful initiative.

"My boys have been asking for a helmet that fits their hair for years...I am so excited that you're making this happen for them and all other Sikh kids!," responded one of her followers on Instagram.