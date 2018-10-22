Chandigarh Makes It Optional For Sikh Women To Wear Helmets

The Chandigarh administration made its decision after being advised by the Home Ministry

Following pressure from the Sikh community and organizations, the Chandigarh Administration has amended its notification and allowed Sikh women to be exempt from wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers.

With the new amendment, it will be optional for Sikh women to wear a protective headgear (helmet) while driving or riding a two-wheeler.

"The Chandigarh Administration has notified the amendment in Rule 193 of Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1990," said a spokesman for the administration on Monday.

The amended notification removes the exemption given to all women from wearing the protective headgear while driving/riding two-wheeler and substituting the same by Sikh person (including women) wearing a turban, said the spokesman.

The MHA, in response to a representation by Sikh outfits, advised the Chandigarh Administration to provide an option to Sikh women for wearing the protective headgear on the pattern of Delhi government.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier this month assured leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal that the notification making it mandatory for Sikh women to wear helmets in the Union Territory of Chandigarh would be withdrawn.

The SAD delegation had apprised the Home Minister that the notification was against the spirit of a Supreme Court judgment on the issue and also against the Sikh 'Rehat Maryada'.

For more Chandigarh news, click here