Who Is Shweta Sharda, 23-Year-Old Representing India At Miss Universe

Shweta Sharda has showcased her talent on the silver screen through various reality shows.

Shweta Sharda is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador. Ms Sharda, 23, is from Chandigarh. Her enthusiastic introduction resonated globally.

The official Instagram page of Miss Diva shared a video of Ms Sharda and announced, "Here comes your LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda."

Some facts about Shweta Sharda:

Shweta Sharda was born on May 24, 2000, in Chandigarh and raised by a single mother. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue a career in modelling, reported Femina.

Ms Sharda has showcased her talent on the silver screen through various reality shows, including Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. She was also a choreographer on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

and She was also a choreographer on the dance reality show Shweta Sharda earned her bachelor's degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Shweta Sharda was recently in the music video for the song Mast Aankhein by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. She shared the screen with Gangubai Kathiwadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari in the video.

Ms Sharda was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023 on August 28. During the event, she won awards for Miss Body Beautiful and Miss Talented.

In an interview with Femina, Ms Sharda said, “My mission is to empower girls to chase their dreams. I believe in myself, and it is very human to doubt yourself, but you need to keep the naysayers at bay and goals in sight and pay attention to your inner voice because that will help you create an aspiring reality. I stand here to inspire everyone and help them chase their dreams fearlessly.”

You can catch the final competition of the Miss Universe pageant on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X, formerly Twitter, account, starting at 6:30 AM IST on November 19.