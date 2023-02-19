Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Asks For Solution To His Smartphone Addiction: ''Kya Bimari...''

In the picture, he is seen sitting comfortably on a couch and staring at his phone

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and a judge on Shark Tank India, routinely updates his followers with informative and engaging social media posts. From sharing behind-the-scenes footage from Shark Tank to posting glimpses from his personal life, his Instagram posts often go viral. In his recent post, he talked of a problem that ails almost all of us- smartphone addiction.

The Shark Tank India judge expressed his frustration with the constant urge to check his smartphone and urged people to come up with a 'solution'.

"Looking at myself on a phone looking at a phone... kya bimari hai yaar... koi solution batao? [What is this disease? Give me a solution]," he posted and shared a picture of himself.

In the picture, he is seen sitting comfortably on a couch and staring at his phone.

Since being posted, the picture has got more than 70,000 likes and more than 1400 comments. His post resonated with a lot of social media users, who confessed that they are going through the same kind of addiction. Some also gave him helpful solutions, as he asked for.

One user wrote, ''The best solution is to have zero emotional attachment to a smartphone.'' Another said, ''Switch to Nokia Basics,'' while a third said, ''Go on holidays where there is no network for a startup.''

A fourth jokingly said, ''Hire someone who slaps you when you use your phone. I'm not kidding this happened already in the USA and that entrepreneur's business grow fast after hiring a girl who slap him if he use Facebook. This sounds inappropriate but you can try. Or just hire me.''

