Shahabuddin Chuppu: 5 Points On Man Set To Be Bangladesh's Next President

He was born in northwestern Pabna district of Bangladesh in 1949. Mr Chuppu was inducted into the country's judicial service in 1982.

Mr Chuppu was a leader of Awami League's student and youth wings in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He took part in the 1971 Liberation War and was imprisoned for launching a protest after the August 15, 1975 assassination of Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mr Chuppu has served various political and state roles in the last decades. He served as the student leader and the convenor of the Swadhin Bangla Chattra Sangram Parishad. After his retirement as a district and sessions judge, Mr Chuppu served as one of the commissioners of the independent Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was inducted into the Awami League Advisory Council in January 2020, according to Dhaka Tribune.