Sculptor Creates Artwork In Eye Of The Needle Using An Eyelash As Paintbrush

Willard Wigan worked 16 hours every day to complete the piece.

Micro sculptor Willard Wigan has achieved the nearly impossible. He created three tiny wise men, along with camels, inside the eye of a needle, as per a report in the BBC. The artist said the sculptures were "smaller than a full stop" and he used an eyelash to decorate the Nativity's king along with camels. Mr Wigan worked between the heartbeats, holding his breath to limit any disturbance that might ruin his work, the outlet further said in its report.

He described the process as "trying to put a pin through a bubble without bursting the bubble".

Mr Wigan said he chose the difficult sculpture because he wanted to bring "light to the world".

"We're living in troubled times and sometimes we need to see something that's going to bring some happiness to us and pleasure and fun," the artist was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Mr Wigan worked 16 hours every day to complete the piece. While the camels are made from nylon, the crowns are 24-carat gold.

He described the process as "trying to put a pin through a bubble without bursting the bubble".

Mr Wigan was made the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2007 for the positive impact he made by his work. He has been creating microscopic sculpture since the age of 5 when he made houses for ants.

Mr Wigan has autism, but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his dream. He said his wants to inspire people by sharing his journey.

"Because I'm autistic, because I can't read, I found my own journey and I inspire people with what I do, so people can see who I am and what I'm about," said Mr Wigan.

"Sometimes we need role models so it can inspire them to become what they want to become within their own field," he added.