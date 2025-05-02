"Love The New Office": Satya Nadella Responds To Sam Altman's Ghibli Photo

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a viral Ghibli-style AI-generated portrait of himself with Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella. And he received a response too.

On social media platform X, Mr Altman posted the animated-style image, writing that he showed Mr Nadella his new office, they had fun and also discussed some of their latest progress.

"Fun showing @satyanadella our new office and talking about some of our latest progress!" he wrote.

fun showing @satyanadella our new office and talking about some of our latest progress! pic.twitter.com/p2BGB0So7M — Sam Altman (@sama) May 1, 2025

Mr Nadella responded to Mr Altman's tweet, saying he enjoyed their meeting and added a word of appreciation for his office. He wrote, "Great to see you today, @sama. Love the new office!"

Great to see you today, @sama. Love the new office! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 1, 2025



The post quickly went viral, with many social media users loving their camaraderie. They expressed happiness and excitement at seeing the strong bond between the two tech titans.

One user commented, "Great to see 2 kings are respecting each other this way."

Great to see 2 kings are respecting each other this way ❤️ — AllAboutAI (@AllAboutAicom) May 1, 2025

Another wrote, "This must've been a super fun meetup."

This must've been a super fun meetup — Kangaro0_???? (@kangaro0_) May 1, 2025

"Great to see you working together finally," commented another.



Earlier this year, Mr Altman shared a post with Mr Nadella on X and said the next phase of their partnership would be much better than people expected. He wrote, "The next phase of our partnership is gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"



Mr Nadella responded to that tweet, saying he was excited about what came next. He wrote, "Looking forward to all that's ahead!"

next phase of the msft x oai partnership is gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!! pic.twitter.com/LL6rUDDy50 — Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025

The Ghibli-style image of Mr Altman and Mr Nadella came amid reports that the two, who helped each other become power players in generative AI, may now be planning to work independently.

According to a WSJ report, Mr Nadella recruited an employee from ChatGPT's rival company to help Microsoft create models that would lessen the company's reliance on OpenAI.

In March, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT's latest model, GPT-4o with an integrated image-generation feature. In no time, people were hooked on it, converting their photographs into the Japanese Studio art style.

There was so much craze at one point that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had to request people to push the brakes on image generation because the company's graphic processing "were melting".